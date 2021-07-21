Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 320,728 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 320,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,255,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.16% of Invitae at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invitae by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $133,917.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,167. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Shares of NVTA opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.