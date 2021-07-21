Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 356,595 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.20% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APAM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

