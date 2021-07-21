Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 111,518 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Datto worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $3,952,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datto alerts:

MSP opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Datto’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,287,410.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,410.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,312,000.00. Insiders have sold 261,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,938 in the last three months.

Datto Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.