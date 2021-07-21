Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $10.58 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,578,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.09% of Lamb Weston as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

