Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $11.60 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

Square stock opened at $246.47 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.84. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 347.15, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $99,025,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total value of $13,600,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,033,985 shares of company stock worth $238,307,801. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

