Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $12.88 Million in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 597,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Pure Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Pure Storage by 103.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.92. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

