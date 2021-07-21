Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $7.47 Million in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

