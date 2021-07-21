Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $8.01 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $141.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.88 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

