Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Holdings in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.12% of Artius Acquisition worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,406,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,575,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles Drucker acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AACQ opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Artius Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

