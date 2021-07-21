Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $10.45 Million Investment in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,450,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.46% of Nuvation Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

