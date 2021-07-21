Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,132,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.21% of Acuity Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 820.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter.

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total transaction of $191,289.72. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AYI opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

