Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 760,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 6.91% of Marquee Raine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $12,985,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,051,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000.

MRAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAC opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

