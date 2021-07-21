Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Shares in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,051,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 2.05% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of CTAQ opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.