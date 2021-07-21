Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 108,531 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,531 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 34.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.30.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

