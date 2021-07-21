Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 2,879 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,268 shares of company stock worth $29,442,630 over the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $181.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.33.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

