Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 2,963,917 Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963,917 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.08% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth $2,086,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth $31,100,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth $2,459,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth $22,319,000. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

