Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 71,500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $531.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.64.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

