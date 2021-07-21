Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $12.10 Million Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,096,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 2.60% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSB opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

