Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 210,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.13% of Nordstrom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JWN. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.51. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

