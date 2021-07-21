Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,565.98. The company had a trading volume of 77,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,398.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

