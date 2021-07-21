Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $7.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3,566.09. 74,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,939. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,398.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

