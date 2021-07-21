Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.8% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $202,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

AMZN stock traded down $11.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,562.00. 100,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,398.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

