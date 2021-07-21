Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amcor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 708.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 2,171,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $24,568,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.