Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 358,643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of Amdocs worth $63,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Amdocs by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

