Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameren in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

AEE opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.48.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

