American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.91% of American Assets Trust worth $37,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $202,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AAT opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

