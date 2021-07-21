American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.10

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

