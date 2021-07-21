American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $995.73 million. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $883.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,063,249.02. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $381,430.70. Insiders have sold a total of 114,759 shares of company stock worth $3,167,068 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

