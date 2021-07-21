American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,873,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,765,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,492,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,530,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEL stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.