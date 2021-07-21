American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,077 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.19% of American Express worth $217,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Insiders have sold a total of 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.96. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.16.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.