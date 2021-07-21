American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,636 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.73% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $77,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,843,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after buying an additional 166,267 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 38,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,962. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.99. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

