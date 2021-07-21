American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.74 Million

Analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce $78.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.10 million and the lowest is $78.30 million. American Public Education posted sales of $82.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $391.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.30 million to $455.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $546.82 million, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $657.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist decreased their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

APEI opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $529.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,120,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in American Public Education by 2,506.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 518,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $11,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.