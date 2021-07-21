American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,679 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of American Superconductor worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in American Superconductor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Superconductor by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Superconductor by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $396.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

