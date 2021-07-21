Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 256,914 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,914 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.73% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $37,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

