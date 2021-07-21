Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 93,685 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 4.18% of EverQuote worth $43,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,506 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 575,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,825.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 3,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.