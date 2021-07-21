Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.41% of Cedar Fair worth $39,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.42. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.83) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

