Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.97% of KB Home worth $41,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 212,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

