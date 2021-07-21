Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $37.18 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Kohl’s worth $37,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.59. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

