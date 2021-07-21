Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $37.84 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 411,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 197,447 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Meritage Homes worth $37,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $24,979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.15.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

