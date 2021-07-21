Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $38.27 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $38,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS opened at $156.59 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.