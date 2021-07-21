Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $41.39 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $41,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $589,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 175,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,797,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

ROP opened at $491.56 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $493.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $453.25 per share, for a total transaction of $906,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

