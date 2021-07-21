Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $42.13 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,417 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of United Rentals worth $42,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of URI stock opened at $311.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.
In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.62.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
