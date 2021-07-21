Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $42.13 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,417 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of United Rentals worth $42,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $311.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.62.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

