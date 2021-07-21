Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $42.45 Million Stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,165 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of SciPlay worth $42,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SciPlay by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 89,296 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in SciPlay by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SciPlay by 711.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush lowered SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

SCPL stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

