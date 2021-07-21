Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $42.51 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $42,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

XLG stock opened at $330.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.93. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $244.09 and a 1-year high of $336.96.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

