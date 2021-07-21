Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $41,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.427 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

