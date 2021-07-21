Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,015 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 8.97% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $39,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of ILTB opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.16 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

