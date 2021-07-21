Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 6.30% of Carriage Services worth $40,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $648.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other news, VP Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,051.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,700 and have sold 36,172 shares valued at $1,360,873. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSV shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

