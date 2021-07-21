Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,083 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.86% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $41,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $33.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

