Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 33,964 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,964 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.90% of UFP Industries worth $42,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,833 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPI. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

