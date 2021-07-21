Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 528,406 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 528,406 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 13.11% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $39,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.